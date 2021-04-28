UrduPoint.com
Luhansk Says No Progress Made During Meeting Of Donbas Contact Group

LUHANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2021) The virtual meeting of the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG) on the Donbas conflict has ended without any breakthroughs, the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic (LPR) said on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the LPR said that the meeting of the TCG security subgroup had failed to reach a consensus on the functioning of the coordination mechanism for ceasefire violation response.

"The contact group's meeting has concluded, as we expected, without any progress," an LPR spokesman told journalists.

The next meetings of the subgroups and the contact group are scheduled for May 18 and 19, respectively.

The Ukrainian government conducted a military operation against the breakaway Donetsk and Luhansk regions in the east in April 2014.

Prospects for peace have been discussed on various platforms, including the TCG, which has  adopted already three documents regulating the conflict's de-escalation since September 2014.

Last July, the eastern Ukrainian peace process logged a breakthrough when negotiators signed an exhaustive list of measures on how to maintain peace in the volatile region. The measures included a blanket ban on deploying military equipment or using drones in reconnaissance, sabotage or offensive missions in sensitive locations. In an unprecedented step, a system of holding ceasefire violators accountable was also agreed upon by the sides.

