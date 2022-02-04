UrduPoint.com

Luhansk Says Preparation Of Kiev's Forces For Offensive In Donbas Entered Final Phase

LUHANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2022) Ivan Filiponenko, a military spokesman for the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic in easter Ukraine, said on Friday that the preparation of Kiev's security forces for an offensive in Donbas had entered the final phase.

"The preparation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine for the offensive in Donbas has entered the final phase," Filiponenko told reporters.

