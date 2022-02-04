LUHANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2022) Ivan Filiponenko, a military spokesman for the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic in easter Ukraine, said on Friday that the preparation of Kiev's security forces for an offensive in Donbas had entered the final phase.

