UrduPoint.com

Luhansk Says Situation On Line Of Contact Escalated Significantly Over Past Day

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 17, 2022 | 11:00 AM

Luhansk Says Situation on Line of Contact Escalated Significantly Over Past Day

LUHANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2022) The situation on the line of contact in Ukraine's breakaway Donbas has deteriorated significantly over the past day, with Kiev making attempts to escalate the conflict, Yan Leshchenko, the head of the people's militia of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic (LPR), said on Thursday.

"Over the past 24 hours, the situation on the line of contact has escalated significantly. The enemy, on the direct instructions of the Kiev military-political leadership, is attempting to escalate the conflict," Leshchenko told reporters.

The official also called on international observers to record facts of shelling by the Ukrainian armed forces and take measures to prevent the bloodshed in Donbas.

Related Topics

Ukraine Luhansk Kiev

Recent Stories

The United States and Pakistan Break Ground on U.S ..

The United States and Pakistan Break Ground on U.S. Education Foundation of Paki ..

7 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 February 2022

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 17th February 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 17th February 2022

2 hours ago
 Saif bin Zayed meets with Home Affairs Minister of ..

Saif bin Zayed meets with Home Affairs Minister of Bangladesh at Expo 2020 Dubai

10 hours ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed, Indian Prime Minister to hold v ..

Mohamed bin Zayed, Indian Prime Minister to hold virtual summit

11 hours ago
 Robust complaint system on Sehat card to be establ ..

Robust complaint system on Sehat card to be established: Dr Yasmin

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>