Luhansk Says Situation on Line of Contact Escalated Significantly Over Past Day

LUHANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2022) The situation on the line of contact in Ukraine's breakaway Donbas has deteriorated significantly over the past day, with Kiev making attempts to escalate the conflict, Yan Leshchenko, the head of the people's militia of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic (LPR), said on Thursday.

"Over the past 24 hours, the situation on the line of contact has escalated significantly. The enemy, on the direct instructions of the Kiev military-political leadership, is attempting to escalate the conflict," Leshchenko told reporters.

The official also called on international observers to record facts of shelling by the Ukrainian armed forces and take measures to prevent the bloodshed in Donbas.