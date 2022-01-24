LUHANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2022) Intelligence of the People's Militia of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic (LPR) spotted armored vehicles of Ukrainian security forces in a residential area of the Kiev-controlled city of Popasna near the contact line in Donbas, LPR military spokesman Alexander Mazeikin told reporters.

On Sunday, the LPR military said that they had detected armored vehicles of Ukrainian security forces in the area of the Kiev-controlled city of Shchastia some 25 kilometers from Luhansk. Earlier, Luhansk and Donetsk have repeatedly accused the Ukrainian security forces of deploying armored vehicles and weapons prohibited by the Minsk agreements in settlements near the line of contact in Donbas.

"In the zone of responsibility of the 24th brigade (of Ukrainian Armed Forces), two armored combat vehicles and an armored reconnaissance and patrol vehicle BRDM-2 were spotted on the territory of a residential facility in the settlement of Popasna," Mazeikin said.

The units of the people's militia are constantly monitoring the Ukrainian security forces "in readiness, by order of the command, to promptly respond to changes in the situation," he added.