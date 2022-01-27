UrduPoint.com

Luhansk Says Spotted Ukrainian Security Forces In Disengagement Zone In Donbas

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 27, 2022 | 01:10 PM

Luhansk Says Spotted Ukrainian Security Forces in Disengagement Zone in Donbas

A militia in self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic detected Ukrainian security officers in the disengagement area near the Eastern Ukrainian town of Zolote, which is partially controlled by Kiev, the republic's defense ministry said on Thursday

LUHANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2022) A militia in self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic detected Ukrainian security officers in the disengagement area near the Eastern Ukrainian town of Zolote, which is partially controlled by Kiev, the republic's defense ministry said on Thursday.

"The movement of three personnel of the 24th brigade (of Ukrainian security forces) in a military-type vehicle was detected in the disengagement area," the ministry said.

