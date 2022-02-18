UrduPoint.com

Luhansk Sees Arrival Of Foreign Media In Kiev-Controlled Part Of Donbas - Spokesman

Faizan Hashmi Published February 18, 2022 | 12:20 AM

Luhansk Sees Arrival of Foreign Media in Kiev-Controlled Part of Donbas - Spokesman

LUHANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th February, 2022) The people's militia of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic (LPR) is recording the arrival of foreign media in the Kiev-controlled part of Donbas, aiming to support the offensive operation of the Ukrainian security forces, LPR military spokesman Ivan Filiponenko told reporters.

Earlier, a number of media outlets disseminated information about the shelling by the LPR at a kindergarten in the Kiev-controlled area. The LPR accused Kiev of spreading fake news, saying that "the photographs published by Ukrainian propagandists show serious destruction of the walls, while the glazing of the building is completely intact." Anyone who has ever seen damage to buildings from real shelling will say that these are staged photos, the LPR said.

"In order to cover the events in the Donbas in the right direction for the West, provide information support for the offensive operation and justify the intensification of Ukraine's military operations in the eyes of the global community, representatives of Western media, including US tv channels CNN, NBC, as well as the Romanian TV channel ANTENA TV  arrived at the areas of the (Kiev-controlled) settlements of Stanytsia Luhanska, Shchastia and Krimske on February 17, accompanied by officers of the 74th Center for Information and Psychological Operations," Filiponenko said, commenting on the shelling of a kindergarten in the territory controlled by Kiev.

He clarified that for the same purpose, the arrival of TV crews from Albania, Belgium, Georgia, Latvia, Luxembourg and North Macedonia was planned for the beginning of next week.

"We believe that this farce was fabricated specifically for these representatives of the media," Filiponenko stressed.

