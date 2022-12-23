UrduPoint.com

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 23, 2022 | 04:30 PM

Luhansk to Host Monument to Russian Empress Catherine the Great - Official

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2022) The Russian Military Historical Society plans to erect a monument to Russian Empress Catherine II, most commonly known as Catherine the Great, in the cities of Luhansk and Kherson, which she founded in the 18th century, Nikolai Ovsienko, the society's deputy chairman, said on Friday.

"(Head of the Luhansk People's Republic) Leonid Ivanovich Pasechnik appealed to the country's leadership, to the leadership of the RMHS (Russian Military Historical Society) to restore historical truth. Residents of Luhansk have long been asking for a monument to the founder of the city ” Catherine the Great, our empress... The Russian Military Historical Society plans to create this monument under the Culture national project," Ovsienko told reporters.

Luhansk residents had repeatedly appealed to the city's former authorities, requesting the construction of the monument, but Kiev had not given the green light to the idea.

Despite this fact, Luhansk sculptors created the model of the monument a long time ago, Ovsienko noted.

The Russian Military Historical Society also plans to erect a monument to the empress in the city of Kherson, when it comes back under Russia's control, Ovsienko said.

"We even know the place where this monument will be erected," he added.

From September 23-27, the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics, as well as the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions held referendums and voted for accession to Russia. On September 30, Russian President Vladimir Putin and the heads of the four regions ratified the accession of the territories to the country.

