LUHANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2021) The self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic (LPR) in eastern Ukraine's Donbas will receive a batch of Russia's single-dose Sputnik Light COVID-19 vaccine on July 28, LPR leader Leonid Pasechnik said on Tuesday.

"Sputnik Light single-component vaccine will arrive in the republic on July 28. Its main distinction is that it does not require the second dose and develops a quick immune response," Pasechnik told reporters, adding that every LPR resident would be able to get vaccinated.

The official went on to thank Russia for its help in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

"On behalf of the people of the Luhansk People's Republic, I express my deepest gratitude to Russia ... for its comprehensive assistance in the fight against the pandemic," Pasechnik noted.

The breakaway region has so far recorded 6,245 COVID-19 cases and 562 related deaths.

Sputnik Light has shown 79.4% efficacy, higher than of some two-dose vaccines, according to the Russian Direct Investment Fund, which markets Russian vaccines abroad.