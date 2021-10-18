Luhansk Youth Calls on Zelenskyy to Shut Down Myrotvorets Website After Blacklisting

A 12-year-old girl from Luhansk, Faina Savenkova, who was added to the notorious Kiev-based Myrotvorets database, told Sputnik that she had appealed to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, asking him to close the controversial website and "stop the war as soon as possible."

LUHANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th October, 2021) A 12-year-old girl from Luhansk, Faina Savenkova, who was added to the notorious Kiev-based Myrotvorets database, told Sputnik that she had appealed to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, asking him to close the controversial website and "stop the war as soon as possible."

The 12-year-old was blacklisted as a person allegedly posing a threat to Ukraine's national security after recording a video message to the UN Security Council, in which she asked that the body's member states acknowledge that children in conflict-torn Donbas have a right to a peaceful life and a childhood. Commenting on the move, the UN told Sputnik last week that conflict-affected populations, and particularly children, should not be used for political purposes.

"I probably want to appeal to the Ukrainian president to shut this site, to stop the war as soon as possible.

.. I want there to be no war, not only in our region, but in general, anywhere," Savenkova said.

Commenting on her inclusion into the database, she said that the publication of personal information about people on this website could threaten their lives.

"I think that many people, just like me, do not like to see their personal data placed somewhere," she added.

Savenkova also said that she did not understand why she was added to the database, noting her data was unfairly posted on the website.

Myrotvorets publishes personal information on Russian and Ukrainian citizens, international reporters and representatives of international organizations that it considers to be enemies of Ukraine or work against the interests of the country.