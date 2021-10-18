UrduPoint.com

Luhansk Youth Calls On Zelenskyy To Shut Down Myrotvorets Website After Blacklisting

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Mon 18th October 2021 | 07:27 PM

Luhansk Youth Calls on Zelenskyy to Shut Down Myrotvorets Website After Blacklisting

A 12-year-old girl from Luhansk, Faina Savenkova, who was added to the notorious Kiev-based Myrotvorets database, told Sputnik that she had appealed to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, asking him to close the controversial website and "stop the war as soon as possible."

LUHANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th October, 2021) A 12-year-old girl from Luhansk, Faina Savenkova, who was added to the notorious Kiev-based Myrotvorets database, told Sputnik that she had appealed to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, asking him to close the controversial website and "stop the war as soon as possible."

The 12-year-old was blacklisted as a person allegedly posing a threat to Ukraine's national security after recording a video message to the UN Security Council, in which she asked that the body's member states acknowledge that children in conflict-torn Donbas have a right to a peaceful life and a childhood. Commenting on the move, the UN told Sputnik last week that conflict-affected populations, and particularly children, should not be used for political purposes.

"I probably want to appeal to the Ukrainian president to shut this site, to stop the war as soon as possible.

.. I want there to be no war, not only in our region, but in general, anywhere," Savenkova said.

Commenting on her inclusion into the database, she said that the publication of personal information about people on this website could threaten their lives.

"I think that many people, just like me, do not like to see their personal data placed somewhere," she added.

Savenkova also said that she did not understand why she was added to the database, noting her data was unfairly posted on the website.

Myrotvorets publishes personal information on Russian and Ukrainian citizens, international reporters and representatives of international organizations that it considers to be enemies of Ukraine or work against the interests of the country.

Related Topics

United Nations Ukraine Russia Luhansk SITE From

Recent Stories

Saqr Ghobash discusses parliamentary cooperation w ..

Saqr Ghobash discusses parliamentary cooperation with ambassadors of France, Aus ..

2 minutes ago
 T20 World Cup 2021: Sri Lanka to bowl first in mat ..

T20 World Cup 2021: Sri Lanka to bowl first in match with in-form Namibia

25 minutes ago
 Israel Aerospace Industries to lead country&#039;s ..

Israel Aerospace Industries to lead country&#039;s space exhibit at Internationa ..

32 minutes ago
 Russia Suspends Mission to NATO From November - La ..

Russia Suspends Mission to NATO From November - Lavrov

3 minutes ago
 Ireland makes first victory in T20 World Cup 2021 ..

Ireland makes first victory in T20 World Cup 2021 against the Netherlands

46 minutes ago
 Ireland v Netherlands T20 World Cup scoreboard

Ireland v Netherlands T20 World Cup scoreboard

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.