Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko "absolutely supports" the proposals of his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy about holding an international meeting in Minsk with Russian President Vladimir Putin and leaders of four more countries, the Belarusian presidential press service said in a statement Monday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2019) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko "absolutely supports" the proposals of his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy about holding an international meeting in Minsk with Russian President Vladimir Putin and leaders of four more countries, the Belarusian presidential press service said in a statement Monday.

Earlier in the day, Zelenskyy suggested to Putin to discuss in Minsk with the participation of US President Donald Trump, UK Prime Minister Theresa May, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron, "whose Crimea is and who is not in Donbas." Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Zelenskyy's initiative would be considered. Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makey said Minsk was ready to host such talks.

"Our president absolutely supports the proposals of Volodymyr Zelenskyy," the Belarusian presidential press service's statement said.