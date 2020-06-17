UrduPoint.com
Lukashenko Accepts Invitation To June 24 Victory Parade In Moscow - Russian Ambassador

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 17th June 2020 | 05:07 PM

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has accepted Russia's invitation to attend the military parade celebrating the 75 anniversary of World War II victory, which Moscow will host on June 24, Russian Ambassador to Minsk Dmitry Mezentsev said on Wednesday

"We are grateful to the head of Belarus for his readiness to take part in the celebrations honoring the Great Victory in Moscow on June 24. It is important to note that the Belarusian president has accepted [Russian President] Vladimir Putin's invitation to these celebrations, with the military parade set to be the key event," Mezentsev told reporters.

The Russian ambassador praised the unity of the two countries' approaches to the Soviet soldiers' valor.

