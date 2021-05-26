UrduPoint.com
Lukashenko Accuses Belarus' Ill-Wishers Of Strangling Country

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 26th May 2021 | 12:53 PM

Belarus' ill-wishers outside and inside the country have proceeded from organizing riots to "strangling," Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Wednesday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2021) Belarus' ill-wishers outside and inside the country have proceeded from organizing riots to "strangling," Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Wednesday.

"The ill-wishers of Belarus have proceeded from organizing riots to the stage of strangling," Lukashenko told Belarusian lawmakers, constitutional commission and state administrative bodies, as quoted by the Belta state-run news agency.

According to Lukashenko, ill-wishers from outside and inside Belarus "have changed the methods of attacks against the state."

"They crossed many red lines, they crossed the boundaries of common sense and human morality," the president concluded.

