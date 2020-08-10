Lukashenko Accuses Belarus Opposition of Trying to Overthrow Local Authorities

Belarus' opposition deployed up to 300 people to the country's south, where there was an attempt to overthrow local authorities, President Alexander Lukashenko said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2020) Belarus' opposition deployed up to 300 people to the country's south, where there was an attempt to overthrow local authorities, President Alexander Lukashenko said on Monday.

"Border control officers had to interfere, ... since they tried to overthrow governmental authorities," Lukashenko said, as quoted by the state-run news agency Belta.