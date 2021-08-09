UrduPoint.com

Lukashenko Accuses Kiev Of Training, Transporting Militants To Belarus

Faizan Hashmi 28 seconds ago Mon 09th August 2021 | 03:18 PM

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko on Monday accused Ukrainian authorities of training and transporting militants and weapons to Belarus

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2021) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko on Monday accused Ukrainian authorities of training and transporting militants and weapons to Belarus.

"Okay, you [Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy] followed the West there, you supported them .

.. But why are you training militants on the territory of Ukraine and transferring weapons to us here?" Lukashenko said during The Big Conversation with the President event, broadcast by Belarusian tv channels.

More Stories From World

