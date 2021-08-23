UrduPoint.com

Lukashenko Accuses Warsaw Of Creating Border Conflict Between Belarus, Poland

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 23rd August 2021 | 02:48 PM

Lukashenko Accuses Warsaw of Creating Border Conflict Between Belarus, Poland

Poland created a border conflict with Belarus by transporting migrants from its territory to the border area, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Monday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2021) Poland created a border conflict with Belarus by transporting migrants from its territory to the border area, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Monday.

"What the Poles did: they captured, you cannot say otherwise, about 50 people on the territory of Poland, who, as they admitted, were on the way to Germany .

.. And with threats ... they pushed them to the border with Belarus. Naturally, they went to Germany, they do not want to go to Belarus. Thus, Poland staged a border conflict on the border, violating the state border of Belarus," Lukashenko said during a summit of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), as quoted by the Belta broadcaster.

Related Topics

Europe Germany Belarus Poland Border From

Recent Stories

Sugar futures close lower

Sugar futures close lower

1 minute ago
 Oxygen station for COVID-19 patients with mild sym ..

Oxygen station for COVID-19 patients with mild symptoms launched in Tokyo

1 minute ago
 US VP Harris vows 'enduring engagement' in Asia

US VP Harris vows 'enduring engagement' in Asia

1 minute ago
 Turkmen Olympic medalist Guryeva gets car, apartme ..

Turkmen Olympic medalist Guryeva gets car, apartment, cash as gift

23 minutes ago
 First COVID-19 Deaths in US May Have Occurred as E ..

First COVID-19 Deaths in US May Have Occurred as Early as January 2020 - Reports

8 minutes ago
 Ehsan Mani to make last attempt for extension as P ..

Ehsan Mani to make last attempt for extension as PCB Chairman

35 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.