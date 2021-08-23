Lukashenko Accuses Warsaw of Creating Border Conflict Between Belarus, Poland

Poland created a border conflict with Belarus by transporting migrants from its territory to the border area, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Monday

"What the Poles did: they captured, you cannot say otherwise, about 50 people on the territory of Poland, who, as they admitted, were on the way to Germany .

.. And with threats ... they pushed them to the border with Belarus. Naturally, they went to Germany, they do not want to go to Belarus. Thus, Poland staged a border conflict on the border, violating the state border of Belarus," Lukashenko said during a summit of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), as quoted by the Belta broadcaster.