Lukashenko Accuses West of Sponsoring Unrest in Belarus

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2020) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko accused the West of sponsoring protests in his country and pledged that the Belarusian government would "focus on that."

"Western countries announce collecting funds and sending money to Belarus in an overt manner.

We see this," Lukashenko told the Belarusian Security Council, as quoted by the state-run news agency Belta.

The West keeps sponsoring protests, the president noted, admitting that the Belarusian government cannot track all the arriving funds.

"Too much money comes in cash. But we are aware of the situation and will focus on that," Lukashenko said.