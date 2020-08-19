UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lukashenko Accuses West Of Sponsoring Unrest In Belarus

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 19th August 2020 | 02:30 PM

Lukashenko Accuses West of Sponsoring Unrest in Belarus

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2020) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko accused the West of sponsoring protests in his country and pledged that the Belarusian government would "focus on that."

"Western countries announce collecting funds and sending money to Belarus in an overt manner.

We see this," Lukashenko told the Belarusian Security Council, as quoted by the state-run news agency Belta.

The West keeps sponsoring protests, the president noted, admitting that the Belarusian government cannot track all the arriving funds.

"Too much money comes in cash. But we are aware of the situation and will focus on that," Lukashenko said.

Related Topics

Belarus Money All Government

Recent Stories

ADNOC CEO discusses energy industry dynamics durin ..

3 minutes ago

UAE, India to bolster cooperation

18 minutes ago

UAE condemns terrorist blast in Mogadishu

18 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid enacts amendments to DIFC’s ..

33 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $45.49 a barrel T ..

1 hour ago

Connecting Unit 1 of Barakah to UAE&#039;s grid a ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.