UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lukashenko Accuses Western Countries Of Direct Meddling In Affairs Of Belarus

Umer Jamshaid 4 seconds ago Sat 22nd August 2020 | 02:54 PM

Lukashenko Accuses Western Countries of Direct Meddling in Affairs of Belarus

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko on Friday accused Western nations of direct interfering in the situation in the country, saying there were attempts to get the Belarusian authorities into negotiations with the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) on the current situation

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd August, 2020) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko on Friday accused Western nations of direct interfering in the situation in the country, saying there were attempts to get the Belarusian authorities into negotiations with the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) on the current situation.

According to the Belta state-run news agency, Lukashenko said during a visit to a military training ground near the city of Grodno that "the actions and relevant statements by Western countries are already direct interference in the situation in Belarus.

"

"It is about financing, getting us into talks with the OSCE � it is clear why they do this," Lukashenko added.

In addition, the Belarusian leader said that NATO countries provided military support for the destabilization of the situation in Belarus.

"Military support is evident � the movement of NATO troops to the borders. They are all moving toward getting a supposedly new president here. He appeals to Western states, in this case, NATO, to protect the population. They send troops - and you can put an end to Belarus," Lukashenko added.

Related Topics

NATO Europe Visit Belarus All

Recent Stories

California fires force thousands to flee as govern ..

few seconds

Foolproof security arrangements finalized for Muha ..

2 seconds ago

Maritime Affairs launched Pakistan's first Busines ..

3 seconds ago

Pakistan Army continues relief activities in rain- ..

7 seconds ago

President Alvi congratulates Turkey on "biggest" n ..

11 minutes ago

Family members of missing PhD scholar hold demonst ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.