Lukashenko Accuses Western Countries of Direct Meddling in Affairs of Belarus

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd August, 2020) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko on Friday accused Western nations of direct interfering in the situation in the country, saying there were attempts to get the Belarusian authorities into negotiations with the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) on the current situation.

According to the Belta state-run news agency, Lukashenko said during a visit to a military training ground near the city of Grodno that "the actions and relevant statements by Western countries are already direct interference in the situation in Belarus.

"It is about financing, getting us into talks with the OSCE � it is clear why they do this," Lukashenko added.

In addition, the Belarusian leader said that NATO countries provided military support for the destabilization of the situation in Belarus.

"Military support is evident � the movement of NATO troops to the borders. They are all moving toward getting a supposedly new president here. He appeals to Western states, in this case, NATO, to protect the population. They send troops - and you can put an end to Belarus," Lukashenko added.