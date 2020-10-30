MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2020) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko admitted on Friday that the authorities may have made some mistakes and had to learn from them.

"Of course, we missed some things. But this is not a good excuse for us. So today, we have to draw conclusions and learn our lessons from the mistakes we made," the president said as quoted by the Belta news agency.