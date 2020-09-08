UrduPoint.com
Lukashenko Admits Having Overstayed At Post Of Belarusian President

Sumaira FH 55 seconds ago Tue 08th September 2020 | 03:50 PM

Lukashenko Admits Having Overstayed at Post of Belarusian President

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2020) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko admitted on Tuesday he could have "overstayed a little" in his office, a Russian interviewer said.

"Yes, perhaps I have overstayed a little ... Yes. But it is true that only I can save Belarus right now," the presidenr said, as quoted by Evgeny Rozhkov from Rossiya 1, who talked to Lukashenko earlier in the day.

