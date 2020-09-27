UrduPoint.com
Lukashenko Advises Macron To Address Own Internal Issues After French President's Comment

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 27th September 2020 | 10:00 PM

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2020) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko responded to French President Emmanuel Macron's statements by advising him to deal with France's own internal issues, according to quotes shared by state news agency Belta.

Earlier in the week, Macron called the developments in Belarus a crisis of authoritarianism and said that Lukashenko must leave his post.

"As an experienced politician ” to an inexperienced one ” I would like to advise Mr. Macron to look around less and instead, finally, to deal with the internal affairs of France.

At least to start solving the plenty problems that have accumulated in the country," Lukashenko was quoted as saying by his spokeswoman, Natalya Eismont.

In addition to that, Eismont passed on a blunt innuendo suggested by Lukashenko in relation to the leader of the Belarusian opposition, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya.

"Taking into account the fact that this ex-candidate is a lady, the French leader risks getting personal problems at home as well," Lukashenko was quoted as saying.

Macron may meet with Tikhanovskaya on Monday in Lithuania.

