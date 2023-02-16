Lukashenko Announces Plans to Discuss Strategic Partnership With Putin on February 17

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2023) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Thursday he was planning to discuss the issues of defense, security and integration within the Union State of Russia and Belarus at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 17.

"We will discuss security and defense issues. Most importantly ... we are set to discuss economic, military and political issues which are to be considered at the Supreme State Council (of the Union State). We want to see how the governments of Belarus and Russia are performing the tasks we have set," Lukashenko said, as quoted by Belarusian state-run news agency Belta.

The Belarusian president also stated that he would discuss with Putin economic matters such as energy resources, the single Russian-Belarusian market and import substitution amid Western sanctions.

The joint regional military detachment of the Union State in Belarus is also expected to be on the meeting's agenda, Belta quoted Lukashenko as saying.

In early February, the two leaders had a phone conversation where they agreed to hold a session of the Supreme State Council of the Union State of Russia and Belarus in April-May.

In 2000, Belarus and Russia founded the Union State, a supranational union between the two countries, with the aim of deepening their bilateral relationship through integration of their economic and defense policy.