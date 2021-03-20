Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, who also chairs the Supreme State Council of the Union State, signed a decree according to which Grigory Rapota was dismissed from the post of Secretary of the Union State, and former Russian ambassador Dmitry Mezentsev was appointed to this position, the press service of the Belarusian leader said on Friday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2021) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, who also chairs the Supreme State Council of the Union State, signed a decree according to which Grigory Rapota was dismissed from the post of Secretary of the Union State, and former Russian ambassador Dmitry Mezentsev was appointed to this position, the press service of the Belarusian leader said on Friday.

"On March 19, the Chairman of the Supreme State Council of the Union State, President of the Republic of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko signed Resolution No. 1 'On the State Secretary of the Union State' concerning the dismissal of State Secretary of the Union State Grigory Rapota and the appointment of Dmitry Mezentsev to this position," it said, as quoted by state-run agency Belta.

Earlier in the day, Russian President Vladimir Putin relieved Mezentsev from the duties of the Russian ambassador to Belarus.

Moscow is convinced that Mezentsev will continue the course towards deepening fraternal Russian-Belarusian relations in his new position, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said. She also thanked Rapota for his work.