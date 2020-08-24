UrduPoint.com
Lukashenko Appoints First Deputy Health Minister Pinevich As Acting Minister - State Media

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 24th August 2020 | 03:00 PM

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko on Monday appointed Dmitry Pinevich, the first deputy health minister, as the acting health minister, state media reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2020) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko on Monday appointed Dmitry Pinevich, the first deputy health minister, as the acting health minister, state media reported.

According to the Belta news agency, Pinevich will be replacing Vladimir Karanik, who was appointed on Saturday as the governor of the Belarusian western city of Grodno.

The government reshuffle comes amid mass protests, which broke out across Belarus following the August 9 presidential election that saw Lukashenko winning his sixth term. While according to the official results, Lukashenko collected over 80 percent of the vote, the opposition insists that his key contender, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, won the election.

Demonstrations were harshly suppressed by the security forces during the first several days of the unrest. However, law enforcement officers have since halted the excessive use of force. More than 6,700 people were detained during the initial phase of the protest. According to the Belarusian Interior Ministry, three people died and several hundred others sustained injuries during that period, including more than 120 security officers.

