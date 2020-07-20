UrduPoint.com
Lukashenko Appoints New Belarusian Ambassador To US - Reports

Lukashenko Appoints New Belarusian Ambassador to US - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2020) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko appointed on Monday Deputy Foreign Minister Oleg Kravchenko to be the Belarusian ambassador to the United States, the Belta state news agency reported.

According to Belta, First Deputy Foreign Minister Andrei Yedachenka will serve as the Belarusian ambassador to the Netherlands, while Deputy Foreign Minister Andrei Dapkiunas was appointed the ambassador to Austria.

Dapkiunas will also serve as Belarus' ambassador to Slovenia and the country's permanent representative to international organizations in Vienna and the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe.

Ex-Industry Minister Pavel Utyupin was appointed Belarusian ambassador to Kazakhstan, and former Finance Minister Maxim Yermalovich will now serve as Belarusian ambassador in the United Kingdom.

