UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lukashenko Appoints New Belarusian Prosecutor General

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 09th September 2020 | 03:08 PM

Lukashenko Appoints New Belarusian Prosecutor General

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko appointed Andrey Shved, who previously headed the State Forensic Examination Committee, to the post of the prosecutor general, state-run news agency Belta reported on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2020) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko appointed Andrey Shved, who previously headed the State Forensic Examination Committee, to the post of the prosecutor general, state-run news agency Belta reported on Wednesday.

"I think this is a natural process after the election, this is what happens everywhere. We have formed the key staff structure, especially in the government, prior to the election, so that people could see whom the president plans to work with after the election," Lukashenko said, as quoted by Belta.

Related Topics

Election Post Government

Recent Stories

‘There are two Pakistans in New Pakistan’

15 minutes ago

Texas Man Charged With Allegedly Making Islamic St ..

30 seconds ago

38 criminals held in faisalabad

32 seconds ago

S. Korea to mass-produce self-propelled mortar sys ..

1 minute ago

Dubai Future Foundation, Dubai Municipality launch ..

24 minutes ago

Four killed, eight injured as pickup falls into go ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.