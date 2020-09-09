Lukashenko Appoints New Belarusian Prosecutor General

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko appointed Andrey Shved, who previously headed the State Forensic Examination Committee, to the post of the prosecutor general, state-run news agency Belta reported on Wednesday

"I think this is a natural process after the election, this is what happens everywhere. We have formed the key staff structure, especially in the government, prior to the election, so that people could see whom the president plans to work with after the election," Lukashenko said, as quoted by Belta.