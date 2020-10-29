UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lukashenko Appoints New Interior Minister - Reports

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 29th October 2020 | 02:15 PM

Lukashenko Appoints New Interior Minister - Reports

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko on Thursday appointed new Minister of the Interior, Telegram channel Pool Pervogo reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2020) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko on Thursday appointed new Minister of the Interior, Telegram channel Pool Pervogo reported.

The blog, which usually is among the first to announce any top tier reshuffles in Belarus, did not give the name of a new minister, but it promised "reshuffles in the law enforcement that no one could have predicted."

Related Topics

Belarus Top

Recent Stories

Pinktober awareness activities concludes at NORI

2 minutes ago

Asian stocks fall after lockdowns spark rout

2 minutes ago

COVID-19 infections surpass 8M mark in India

2 minutes ago

China maintains role as world's top musical instru ..

4 minutes ago

DC for strict monitoring of auction process at veg ..

4 minutes ago

Australian men 3rd-most obese in world: gov't stud ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.