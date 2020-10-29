Lukashenko Appoints New Interior Minister - Reports

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko on Thursday appointed new Minister of the Interior, Telegram channel Pool Pervogo reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2020) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko on Thursday appointed new Minister of the Interior, Telegram channel Pool Pervogo reported.

The blog, which usually is among the first to announce any top tier reshuffles in Belarus, did not give the name of a new minister, but it promised "reshuffles in the law enforcement that no one could have predicted."