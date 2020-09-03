Lukashenko Appoints Several Top Security Officials

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2020) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has appointed a new state secretary of the Security Council and chairs of the State Security Committee and the State Control Committee, a Telegram channel Pul Pervogo reported Thursday.

The chair of the State Control Committee has been appointed on an interim basis so far, according to the channel, without clarifying any of the Names.

The channel usually is the first to report all news and videos about the president's work.