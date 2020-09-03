UrduPoint.com
Lukashenko Appoints Vakulchik As Security Council State Secretary - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 34 minutes ago Thu 03rd September 2020 | 02:10 PM

Lukashenko Appoints Vakulchik as Security Council State Secretary - Reports

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2020) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has appointed the head of the State Control Committee Ivan Tertel as the chair of the State Security Committee, and the head of the State Security Commitee Valery Vakulchik as the State Secretary of the Security Council, the reports said on Thursday.

According to Belta news agency, deputy chair of the State Control Committee Ivan Gerasimov was promoted to acting chair.

More Stories From World

