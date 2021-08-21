UrduPoint.com

Lukashenko Approves Talks On Military Lease Extension With Russia

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has approved draft protocols on the extension of the use of two military facilities located in Belarus as a basis for discussions with Russia, the presidency said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2021) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has approved draft protocols on the extension of the use of two military facilities located in Belarus as a basis for discussions with Russia, the presidency said on Friday.

"Belarus's president Alexander Lukashenko has approved as a basis for negotiations a draft protocol between the governments of Belarus and Russia on the extension of the agreement on the procedure for the use and maintenance of the Vileyka radio station dated January 6, 1995," the office said in a statement, citing the presidential decree.

In the same decree, the president also approved a similar draft for negotiations "on the extension of the agreement on the procedure for completing the construction, use, and maintenance of the Baranovichi missile launch detection system node dated January 6, 1995.

In this regard, the country's Defense Ministry is authorized to carry on discussions and sign documents and deals based on the approved protocols, according to the statement.

Both agreements on the use of the military sites, signed by Russia and Belarus in 1995, are to remain in effect for twenty-five years, and can be extended for five years based on the written agreement of the parties. The latest extension expired on June 7, 2021. Moscow is not required to pay for the lease of the military facilities.

