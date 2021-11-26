Lukashenko Arrives at Logistics Center Near Polish Border That Hosts Migrants

BRUZGI CHECKPOINT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2021) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko on Friday arrived at the migrant-hosting logistics center near the Bruzgi checkpoint of the Belarusian-Polish border, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

Lukashenko was accompanied by the chairman of the State Border Committee, Gen. Anatoly Lappo, and Grodno Region Governor Vladimir Karanik.