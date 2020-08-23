UrduPoint.com
Lukashenko Arrives At Presidential Palace By Helicopter, Seen Holding Assault Rifle

Sun 23rd August 2020 | 10:00 PM

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2020) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko on Sunday arrived at the presidential palace in Minsk by a helicopter and was seen holding an assault rifle in his hands, The Pul Pervogo Telegram channel, which is related to the president's press office, reported.

Earlier, s Sputnik correspondent reported that the helicopter landed on the premises of the presidential palace.

Pul Pervogo said that Lukashenko arrived at the presidential palace and posted a video where the president was holding the assault rifle. Notably, the rifle did not have a magazine.

Opposition protesters have earlier approached Lukashenko's residence, which is guarded by riot police.

