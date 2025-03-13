Lukashenko Arrives In Russia On Official Visit
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 13, 2025 | 01:20 PM
MOSCOW, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2025) Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has arrived in the Russian Federation on an official visit. The airplane with the Belarusian head of state onboard landed in Vnukovo international Airport, BelTA has learned.
The head of state was greeted at the airport by Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk, and Director of the State Protocol Department of the Russian Foreign Ministry Igor Bogdashev.
Given the official status of the visit, the welcoming ceremony featured a guard of honor and the performance of the anthems of the two nations.
Talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin will be held in the Kremlin on 13 March. The heads of state are set to discuss the development of cooperation between Belarus and Russia and promising areas of interaction in a one-on-one format and then with the participation of members of the delegations.
Joint work in the integration associations will also be in the center of attention. The leaders will exchange views on the current international situation. A package of documents is expected to be signed following the talks.
The program of the visit also includes a number of other events stipulated by its official status.
In 2024, Belarus-Russia trade totaled $51.8 billion (106.3% to 2023). Exports amounted to $26.3 billion (104.8%), imports made up $25.5 billion (108%). The trade in services reached $7.1 billion (118.3%), including exports at $4.3 billion (119.8%).
