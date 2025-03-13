Open Menu

Lukashenko Arrives In Russia On Official Visit

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 13, 2025 | 01:20 PM

Lukashenko arrives in Russia on official visit

MOSCOW, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2025) Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has arrived in the Russian Federation on an official visit. The airplane with the Belarusian head of state onboard landed in Vnukovo international Airport, BelTA has learned.

The head of state was greeted at the airport by Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk, and Director of the State Protocol Department of the Russian Foreign Ministry Igor Bogdashev.

Given the official status of the visit, the welcoming ceremony featured a guard of honor and the performance of the anthems of the two nations.

Talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin will be held in the Kremlin on 13 March. The heads of state are set to discuss the development of cooperation between Belarus and Russia and promising areas of interaction in a one-on-one format and then with the participation of members of the delegations.

Joint work in the integration associations will also be in the center of attention. The leaders will exchange views on the current international situation. A package of documents is expected to be signed following the talks.

The program of the visit also includes a number of other events stipulated by its official status.

In 2024, Belarus-Russia trade totaled $51.8 billion (106.3% to 2023). Exports amounted to $26.3 billion (104.8%), imports made up $25.5 billion (108%). The trade in services reached $7.1 billion (118.3%), including exports at $4.3 billion (119.8%).

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 March 2025

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 March 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 March 2025

5 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed meets Danish Parliament Speaker ..

Abdullah bin Zayed meets Danish Parliament Speaker to discuss strengthening coop ..

15 hours ago
 UAE President receives Crown Prince of Bahrain

UAE President receives Crown Prince of Bahrain

15 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, Danish FM sign MoU for coopera ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Danish FM sign MoU for cooperation in sustainable agricultur ..

15 hours ago
 King of Denmark receives Abdullah bin Zayed in Cop ..

King of Denmark receives Abdullah bin Zayed in Copenhagen

15 hours ago
Emirates Auction organises Most Noble Number aucti ..

Emirates Auction organises Most Noble Number auction in support of Fathers’ En ..

16 hours ago
 Sharjah Cultural Salon explores global status of M ..

Sharjah Cultural Salon explores global status of Muslim women

16 hours ago
 Multiply Group reviews positive 2024 performance, ..

Multiply Group reviews positive 2024 performance, sets strategic direction for 2 ..

16 hours ago
 UAE welcomes agreement to merge civil, military in ..

UAE welcomes agreement to merge civil, military institutions in northeastern Syr ..

16 hours ago
 International Charity Organisation, Humaid bin Ras ..

International Charity Organisation, Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi Foundation deliv ..

17 hours ago
 Yango takes safety of passengers seriously

Yango takes safety of passengers seriously

17 hours ago

More Stories From World