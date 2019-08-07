Lukashenko Asks UK for Help in Improving Belarus-US Relations

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2019) Belarus would like the United Kingdom to assist it in improving ties with the United States , Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko told UK Ambassador to Minsk Fionna Gibb on Wednesday.

"You have great relations with the United States. I would like these relations to be somehow projected on Belarus as well.

I think you will be able to help us with this," Lukashenko said at a meeting with Gibb, who is concluding her visit to Minsk.

He also praised the outgoing ambassador for her efforts in strengthening ties between Minsk and London.

In 2006, the United States introduced sanctions against a number of people and organizations in Belarus, including members of Lukashenko's family, accusing them of violating human rights and subverting democratic institutions. The sanctions have been extended multiple times, most recently by US President Donald Trump in 2019.