Lukashenko Attends Pro-government Rally in Central Minsk, Thanks Supporters for Coming

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2020) Alexander Lukashenko has arrived at a pro-government meeting in central Minsk and thanked his supporters for coming, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the scene.

"Thank you, you have never let me down," Lukashenko said addressing his supporters.

According to the president, he invited his supporters to come to the meeting not for personal protection but to protect the state and its sovereignty.