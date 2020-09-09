UrduPoint.com
Lukashenko: Belarus Didn't Use Russian Law Enforcement Help, Hopefully Won't

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 09th September 2020 | 04:58 PM

Belarus has not used the help of law enforcement officers put in reserve in Russia for this purpose and, hopefully, will not have to, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2020) Belarus has not used the help of law enforcement officers put in reserve in Russia for this purpose and, hopefully, will not have to, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said.

"In terms of military, we [Russia and Belarus] have a single army.

So why would anyone have a problem with [Russian President Vladimir] Putin over creating on my request a reserve that has not been used, by the way. And hopefully won't be used. It's written down in the agreement [on the Union State]," Lukashenko said in an interview with Russian media.

The Belarusian president added that Belarus would, in turn, protect Russia if help was needed.

