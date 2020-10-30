UrduPoint.com
Lukashenko: Belarus To Never Turn Away From Russia

Muhammad Irfan 10 seconds ago Fri 30th October 2020 | 08:20 PM

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2020) Belarus will keep different directions in its foreign policy but it will never turn away from Russia, President Alexander Lukashenko said Friday.

"Yes, we have had and will have a policy that goes in different directions," the president said as quoted by Belta news agency.

"This is what I have been saying to the Russian leadership. If they really see us like a brother, a younger brother, and treat us like a younger brother by protecting and supporting ” like [Russian Presdient Vladimir] Putin did at this difficult time ” we will never throw any stones at the East and Russia, to say the least," the president said.

More Stories From World

