Lukashenko: Belarus Will Double Down On Clean-up Efforts In 2025
Faizan Hashmi Published April 20, 2025 | 02:30 PM
TOLOCHIN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2025) This year Belarus will pay utmost attention to cleaning up and landscaping, Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko said while visiting a church in Tolochin.
“I have noticed that those whom we have helped a lot are not working well.
Therefore I must tell you bluntly (no one lies in the church): this year we will double down on our efforts to bring our country to rights,” Aleksandr Lukashenko said,BelTA reported.
Speaking about the Year of Improvement, the president noted that it is not about just simply sweeping the streets and planting trees: “Everyone should tidy up their own land plot, be it in the countryside or in urban communities.” Aleksandr Lukashenko added that there should be no empty or abandoned land in our country.
The head of state emphasized that Belarusians must live this year with dignity, create normal living conditions, especially for children.
