UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lukashenko Believes Severing Ties WIth Ukraine Would Be Unacceptable

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 01st July 2021 | 03:50 PM

Lukashenko Believes Severing Ties WIth Ukraine Would Be Unacceptable

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2021) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko expressed the belief on Thursday that severance of fraternal ties with the Ukrainian people should not be allowed, but the leadership of this country chose "a different path."

"We see how the state sovereignty of our southern neighbors is melting.

Let them forgive us, but it happened, so we have to remember and talk about it ... Only people suffer from this, and we cannot allow the rupture of fraternal ties between peoples," Lukashenko said at the Forum of Russian and Belarusian regions.

The president stressed that Russia and Belarus will always stand together with the Ukrainian people, "but what can be done if the leadership of our fraternal Ukraine chose a different path."

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Belarus From

Recent Stories

Emirati Genome Programme, SEHA partner to ramp up ..

39 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,675 new COVID-19 cases, 1,556 reco ..

39 minutes ago

ADIO, Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority partner ..

1 hour ago

UAE Embassy in Seoul organises webinar on women’ ..

2 hours ago

DGCX maintains momentum as PKR Futures continue to ..

2 hours ago

Maryam Nawaz to lead election campaign in AJK from ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.