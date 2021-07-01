Lukashenko Believes Severing Ties WIth Ukraine Would Be Unacceptable

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2021) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko expressed the belief on Thursday that severance of fraternal ties with the Ukrainian people should not be allowed, but the leadership of this country chose "a different path."

"We see how the state sovereignty of our southern neighbors is melting.

Let them forgive us, but it happened, so we have to remember and talk about it ... Only people suffer from this, and we cannot allow the rupture of fraternal ties between peoples," Lukashenko said at the Forum of Russian and Belarusian regions.

The president stressed that Russia and Belarus will always stand together with the Ukrainian people, "but what can be done if the leadership of our fraternal Ukraine chose a different path."