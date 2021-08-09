UrduPoint.com

Sumaira FH 52 seconds ago Mon 09th August 2021 | 02:47 PM

Lukashenko Believes Too Early to Set Up Belarus-Russia Union State Defense Ministry

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2021) It is too early for Belarus and Russia to create a union defense ministry, since neither Minsk nor Moscow are ready and it is necessary to adopt a constitution of the Union State first, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Monday.

"Why should we put the cart before the horse and create a union ministry of defense today? Not only us, Russia is not ready for this either. Why do I compare it to putting the cart before the horse? Since we need to start with a single law, the constitution, everything should be enshrined in it. We have not done it yet, and a whole generation was born and grew up since then, they have quite a different way of thinking," Lukashenko said during The Big Conversation with the President event, broadcast by Belarusian tv channels.

