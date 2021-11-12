UrduPoint.com

Lukashenko 'bluffing' On EU Gas Threat: Belarus Opposition Leader

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 12th November 2021 | 12:18 AM

Lukashenko 'bluffing' on EU gas threat: Belarus opposition leader

Belarusian opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya on Thursday said strongman Alexander Lukashenko would not follow through on threats to cut off gas supplies to Europe over an escalating conflict with the EU

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2021 ) :Belarusian opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya on Thursday said strongman Alexander Lukashenko would not follow through on threats to cut off gas supplies to Europe over an escalating conflict with the EU.

"It would be more harmful for him, for Belarus, than for the European Union and I can suppose it's bluffing," Tikhanovskaya told AFP, urging European countries to hold firm and not communicate directly with the "illegitimate" leader.

Lukashenko had vowed Thursday to respond to any new sanctions imposed over the migrant crisis on his country's border with Poland, including by potentially cutting off the transit of natural gas to Europe.

Pressure is building to address the plight of hundreds of migrants, mainly Kurds from the middle East, who are stuck at the Belarus-Poland border in freezing weather.

The West accuses Lukashenko of luring the migrants to Belarus to send them across the border, in revenge for sanctions imposed last year after a heavy crackdown on the opposition.

In a second phone call with German Chancellor Angela Merkel in two days on Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin said the EU should start talking to Belarus again if it wants to resolve the migrant crisis, the Kremlin said.

But Tikhanovskaya urged the EU to stand firm in its policy to shun Lukashenko.

"We are grateful for the principled position of European countries that they are not going to communicate with (an) illegitimate person in the country, with a criminal who committed so many tortures in Belarus," Tikhanovskaya said.

- 'Overdue' - The 39-year-old had earlier on Thursday met President Frank-Walter Steinmeier in Berlin and attended a session in parliament to discuss the migrant crisis, where she received a standing ovation from MPs.

During the parliamentary sitting, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said consequences for Belarus were "overdue".

EU officials say they expect to approve new sanctions over the crisis next week.

Backing the planned sanctions, Tikhanovskaya said: "I hope that the European Union considers that the hit, impact should be first of all on state organisations, state enterprises that were monopolised by Lukashenko."The opposition leader, who claimed victory in a disputed election last year, fled Belarus soon afterwards and has sought to rally international pressure on the Minsk regime.

Tikhanovskaya only joined the political fray after her husband Sergei -- a popular blogger -- was barred from registering as a presidential candidate and arrested for allegedly plotting to overthrow the government.

Related Topics

Election Weather Russia Europe Parliament German European Union Minsk Berlin Vladimir Putin Belarus Poland Middle East Angela Merkel Border Criminals Gas All From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

President of Burundi visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mos ..

President of Burundi visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

5 minutes ago
 UAE on top of the world after thrilling final day ..

UAE on top of the world after thrilling final day at Jiu-Jitsu World Championshi ..

20 minutes ago
 Pakistan's dream to reach T20 World Cup final come ..

Pakistan's dream to reach T20 World Cup final comes to an end

1 hour ago
 Mozambique to appeal move to extradite ex-minister ..

Mozambique to appeal move to extradite ex-minister to US

1 minute ago
 Yorkshire chief resigns after cricket racism scand ..

Yorkshire chief resigns after cricket racism scandal

1 minute ago
 On Parliamentarians request, Govt defers NA sessio ..

On Parliamentarians request, Govt defers NA session: Zartaj Gull

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.