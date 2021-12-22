Lukashenko Brands Story of Runaway Polish Soldier 'Dangerous Tendency'

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko described the story of Polish soldier Emil Ciecko, who fled from from homeland to Belarus due to dissatisfaction with Warsaw's poor treatment of migrants at the common border, as a "dangerous tendency."

Ciecko was detained last week at the Belarusian-Polish border by Belarusian troops. He admitted to being part of the Polish Border Guard and requested political asylum in Belarus in protest of what he described as the harsh treatment of refugees amassing at the common border, including killings of migrants and two volunteers assisting in the area.

"A very dangerous tendency. People are being trained to kill on purpose," Lukashenko was quoted as saying by the Belta news agency.

He speculated that special agencies may be engaged in forcing Polish soldiers to kill migrants.

Earlier this week, the Polish authorities charged Ciecko with desertion, an offense punishable by a 10-year prison sentence. The soldier, for his part, expressed fear of returning to Poland over death threats there.

Since July, Lithuania, Latvia, and Poland have reported an increase in the number of illegal migrant crossings from Belarus. They accuse Minsk of using the migration crisis as revenge on the EU for sanctions which it imposed earlier this year on Belarusian officials over alleged human rights violations. Lukashenko denied this and said that sanctions simply leave his country short of resources to curb the movement of migrants any longer.