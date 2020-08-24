Lukashenko Briefs Putin on Measures to Stabilize Political Situation in Belarus

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2020) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko and Russian President Vladimir Putin have discussed Minsk's efforts to stabilize the situation in Belarus and the bilateral cooperation on the coronavirus pandemic during a phone call on Monday, the Kremlin said in a press release.

"The discussion of the situation in Belarus was continued. Alexander Lukashenko spoke about the measures being undertaken to normalize the situation in the country," the press release read.

The two leaders have also discussed issues pertaining to the Russian-Belarusian cooperation for countering COVID-19, according to the press release.