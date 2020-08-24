UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lukashenko Briefs Putin On Measures To Stabilize Political Situation In Belarus

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 24th August 2020 | 08:26 PM

Lukashenko Briefs Putin on Measures to Stabilize Political Situation in Belarus

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko and Russian President Vladimir Putin have discussed Minsk's efforts to stabilize the situation in Belarus and the bilateral cooperation on the coronavirus pandemic during a phone call on Monday, the Kremlin said in a press release

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2020) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko and Russian President Vladimir Putin have discussed Minsk's efforts to stabilize the situation in Belarus and the bilateral cooperation on the coronavirus pandemic during a phone call on Monday, the Kremlin said in a press release.

"The discussion of the situation in Belarus was continued. Alexander Lukashenko spoke about the measures being undertaken to normalize the situation in the country," the press release read.

The two leaders have also discussed issues pertaining to the Russian-Belarusian cooperation for countering COVID-19, according to the press release.

Related Topics

Russia Minsk Vladimir Putin Belarus Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Minsk Agrees With Moscow on Air Defense Systems De ..

12 seconds ago

Next-Gen US Electronic Attack System Completes Fir ..

13 seconds ago

Belarusian Coordination Council Disputes Defense M ..

15 seconds ago

Senate passes three bills

16 seconds ago

Govt to ensure transparency in water share to prov ..

18 seconds ago

Tropical songbirds stop breeding to survive drough ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.