Lukashenko Calls Belarus A 'brutal Democracy' On Election Day
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 26, 2025 | 03:20 PM
Minsk, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2025) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, a Kremlin ally who has imposed authoritarian rule in his three decades in power, on Sunday called his country was a "brutal democracy".
Lukashenko also said that political prisoners, estimated to number around 1,000, could be released if they asked for a pardon. However, he ruled out dialogue with exiled opponents.
"We have a brutal democracy in Belarus," he told reporters after casting his vote in an election in which he is expected to cruise to victory for a seventh term.
But he added: "We don't put pressure on anyone and we won't silence anyone."
He said imprisoned critics should ask for pardons, adding: "If you do not ask for one, it means you're ok. You have to ask for it.
"
In a rambling press conference, Lukashenko also brushed off criticism from the European Union.
The EU's top diplomat Kaja Kallas on Saturday said Lukashenko "doesn't have any legitimacy" and called the presidential election "a blatant affront to democracy".
Lukashenko said he was not bothered whether or not other countries would recognise the result of the election, saying "it is a matter of taste".
He also dismissed the idea of speaking to exiled opponents like Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, who ran against him in the 2020 presidential election.
"What would I have to talk to them about?" he said.
He said exiles had made their own choices, adding that "we didn't push anyone out of the country".
