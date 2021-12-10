UrduPoint.com

Lukashenko Calls for Combining EAEU Development Plans With Chinese Belt, Road Initiative

It is necessary to combine the development plans of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and the Chinese Belt and Road initiative, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Friday

"Our joint work outside (the EAEU) and the activities of the (Eurasian Economic) Commission should be focused on solving practical problems � the development of the export of goods and services.

And China occupies a special place here. I consider it necessary to focus on interaction with this country within the framework of the integration of the EAEU development plans, the Belt and Road initiative and the agreement on trade and economic cooperation of 2018," Lukashenko told a virtual EAEU summit.�

