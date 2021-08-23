UrduPoint.com

Lukashenko Calls For Defining CSTO's Stance On Recognizing Taliban Rule In Afghanistan

Belarusian President on Monday called for defining the position of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) in light of the fact that some countries may recognize the Taliban (banned in Russia) rule in Afghanistan

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2021) Belarusian President on Monday called for defining the position of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) in light of the fact that some countries may recognize the Taliban (banned in Russia) rule in Afghanistan.

"Amid the diplomatic efforts by the Taliban to establish relations with key world and regional players, a number of countries are already inclined to recognize the movement. It is important for our organization to clearly understand how realistic such prospects are and what our position should be in this case," Lukashenko told a CSTO summit, as quoted by the Belta broadcaster, adding that he hopes Moscow "will inform us about its stance in time.

The Belarusian president also said that he "absolutely supports" Russian President Vladimir Putin's statement that flights of US military aircraft in the airspace of the CSTO member states are "unacceptable."

In addition, Lukashenko called for paying additional attention to strengthening the Tajik-Afghan border and "increasing interaction between the CSTO and SCO [the Shanghai Cooperation Agreement] by using summits of the two organizations, scheduled for September 16-17 this year in Dushanbe."

