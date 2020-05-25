UrduPoint.com
Lukashenko Calls For Drafting New Composition Of Belarus Cabinet Prior To President Vote

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2020) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Monday that it was necessary to prepare a new composition of the country's cabinet prior to the presidential election, scheduled for August 9.

"We have always announced the new composition of the government after the current president's registration as a presidential candidate, but prior to the election.

This is a matter of principle, since people should see whom we will work with... Not like, the election was held, people voted for you, and you promoted your relatives, and loved and close ones to the government, which is the main executive body, the key one and the only one ... So we should draft a new composition of the government and make a decision on how it will be formed, prior to the election," Lukashenko told Belarusian officials at talks on pressing socioeconomic and political matters.

