Lukashenko Calls For In-Person Russia-Belarus State Council to Discuss Sanctions

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th February, 2021) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko suggested Thursday holding an in-person Russian-Belarusian State Council to discuss external sanctions and other issues.

"If you you want to, you can impose [sanctions]. But you'll have to use your products yourselves, you won't have access to our market. And that's 150 million people.

And a lot of goods are moving further on from Belarus and Russia. So, it is obvious who will be at a disadvantage here," Lukashenko said, as quoted by Belta news agency.

"We have to start working in person and moving forward. We have to take advantage of the situation. The situation is not simple, but there are opportunities. If we start acting fast, we'll work better," the president said, adding that sanctions should be discussed at the council in person.