Lukashenko Calls For Strong Relationship With US As Countries Celebrate Independence Days

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 04th July 2020 | 04:54 PM

Lukashenko Calls for Strong Relationship With US as Countries Celebrate Independence Days

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has expressed his desire to build a strong and constructive relationship between Washington and Minsk in a message sent to US President Donald Trump as both countries celebrate their respective days of independence

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th July, 2020) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has expressed his desire to build a strong and constructive relationship between Washington and Minsk in a message sent to US President Donald Trump as both countries celebrate their respective days of independence.

The US celebrates Independence Day on July 4, one day after a similar celebration is held in Belarus. In a message on Friday, Trump expressed his hope of building stronger relations with Minsk, particularly as the US begins shipping crude oil to Belarus.

"Building strong, constructive relations with the United States based on shared values and priorities is one of the main goals of Belarus's foreign policy," Lukashenko said in a message.

Lukashenko also gave his well-wishes to the president, adding that he hoped Trump would remain in good health. The Belarusian leader also said that he hoped that diplomatic relations between the two countries would improve in the near future.

Diplomatic relations between Minsk and Washington soured in 2008, as both countries recalled their respective ambassadors. Since then, efforts have been made to improve the relationship, which culminated with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's visit to the Belarusian capital in February.

During the visit, Pompeo said that Washington was ready to appoint a new ambassador to Belarus in the near future.

