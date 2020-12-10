Lukashenko Calls for Updating Russia-Belarus Documents on Regional Armed Forces

Belarus and Russia should update their documents on regional armed forces deployment in view of the situation near the Western borders, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Thursday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2020) Belarus and Russia should update their documents on regional armed forces deployment in view of the situation near the Western borders, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Thursday.

According to the Pool Pervogo Telegram channel, Lukashenko met with Belarusian Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin and General Staff Chief Alexander Volfovich to discuss operation of the regional group of forces.

"We should update materials related to the use of this group of armed forces, taking into consideration the situation at the Western borders and in the world in general," Lukashenko said.