Lukashenko Calls on CSTO to Discuss Tajikistan

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2022) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko on Monday called on the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) to hold a meeting to discuss Tajikistan which requires support, including military assistance.

"This is a good reason to get together and talk about Tajikistan. The president of Tajikistan has been asking us for years for material support, primarily with military equipment," Lukashenko said during an extraordinary session of the CSTO Collective Security Council.